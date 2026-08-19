What’s the hottest temperature San Antonio has ever recorded? 🥵

San Antonio is hot in the summer. That’s a given, and a part of living in South Central Texas.

During a stretch of seemingly never-ending triple-digit days, you might be wondering, “What’s the hottest it’s ever been in the Alamo City?”

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San Antonio’s hottest temperature

On Sept. 5, 2000, the temperature reached a whopping 111° at San Antonio International Airport — the official weather site. This is the highest temperature ever in San Antonio’s weather record, which dates back to 1885.

Here’s a look at the 10 hottest recorded days in the Alamo City:

TEMP DATE 111° Sept. 5, 2000 110° Aug. 28, 2011 109° Sept. 4, 2000 108° Aug. 21, 2024 108° June 29, 2013 108° Aug. 19, 1986 107° July 11, 2022 107° July 13, 2020 107° Aug. 29, 2011 107° June 15, 1998

These numbers may come as a surprise. Perhaps, the temperatures are not as high as you might think.

The reason San Antonio very rarely sees a temperature above 110° is because of our high humidity and proximity to the Gulf. The air doesn’t warm up very easily when more water present.

Places with less humidity, like the Desert Southwest, the Great Plains, or valleys in the Pacific Northwest will occasionally record highs equal to or even hotter than San Antonio’s record of 111°.

In 2021, Portland, Oregon saw 116°. Redding, California recorded 119° in 2024. During the Dust Bowl of 1936, Fargo, North Dakota experienced 114°.

Take a look at some of the other places around the nation that have *technically* been hotter than San Antonio at some point:

Hottest temps across the nation (Copyright KSAT 2026: All Rights Reserved)

San Antonio’s Hottest Heat Index

This is common sense, but just because the places above have seen an occasional temperature hotter than San Antonio, doesn’t mean that these places are on average hotter than San Antonio. The Alamo City consistently see highs at or above 100° each summer, averaging 22 triple-digit days each year.

The humidity makes things worse, which is reflected in the heat index, or what it feels like outside. Check out my video explaining the heat index here:

What’s the hottest the heat index has been for San Antonio? That’s 117° on June 4, 2024. The heat index has been monitored since 1940 at San Antonio International Airport.

Here’s a look at other places around the metro area that day ⬇️

Hottest heat index recorded on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 around San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)