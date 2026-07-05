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1 killed, 2 injured in crash on US Highway 90 in Castroville, police say

Police say intoxicants may have been a contributing factor in the crash, but toxicology testing is pending

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CASTROVILLE, Texas – One person was killed, and two others were injured, after a car rear-ended a vehicle carrying a family of four on U.S. Highway 90, according to the Castroville Police Department.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said they were dispatched to a crash involving a black Chevrolet Camaro and a GMC Yukon in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 East at Tondre Parkway.

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Police said the Camaro, driven by a woman, had rear-ended the Yukon occupied by a family of four.

One passenger, who has not been identified, in the Yukon was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The driver of the Camaro also sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said intoxicants may have been a contributing factor in the crash, but toxicology testing is pending.

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