Man shot during road rage incident on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the arm during a road rage incident on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD officers were dispatched around 8 p.m. to a local hospital, where the man reported he had been shot while driving north on Interstate 35 near Southwest Loop 410.

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The man told police another driver “brake checked” him several times. As he was about to exit the highway, the suspect shot him and fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to SAPD.

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