Motorcyclist killed after crash on Schertz Parkway, Schertz PD says

SCHERTZ, Texas – A motorcyclist died early Saturday morning following a crash in Schertz, according to the Schertz Police Department.

Just before 3 a.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Schertz Parkway and Wiederstein Road.

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Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motor vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have yet to identify the motorcyclist. Schertz police said its investigation is ongoing.

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