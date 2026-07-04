Motorcyclist killed after crash on Schertz Parkway, Schertz PD says
Authorities have yet to identify the motorcyclist
SCHERTZ, Texas – A motorcyclist died early Saturday morning following a crash in Schertz, according to the Schertz Police Department.
Just before 3 a.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Schertz Parkway and Wiederstein Road.
Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motor vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have yet to identify the motorcyclist. Schertz police said its investigation is ongoing.
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