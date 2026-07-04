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Local News

Motorcyclist killed after crash on Schertz Parkway, Schertz PD says

Authorities have yet to identify the motorcyclist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Schertz Police Department headquarters. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SCHERTZ, Texas – A motorcyclist died early Saturday morning following a crash in Schertz, according to the Schertz Police Department.

Just before 3 a.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Schertz Parkway and Wiederstein Road.

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Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motor vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have yet to identify the motorcyclist. Schertz police said its investigation is ongoing.

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