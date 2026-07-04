Shoplifting suspect stabs security officer at East Side business, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a security officer at a East Side business is expected to recover after he was stabbed Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the business just after 7:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Southeast Loop 410.

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According to a preliminary report, the security officer detained a suspected shoplifter — a 35-year-old woman — at the business. While gathering paperwork, SAPD said the woman attempted to flee the location.

While security began to handcuff the suspect, police said the woman brandished an unspecified weapon and began to stab the security officer in the head.

Authorities said the security officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers took the woman into custody while the security transported himself to a local hospital, according to the report.

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