LIST: What’s open, closed on July 3 and the Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday officially marks the Fourth of July, but some city offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Most municipal offices will be closed, but police, EMS and fire personnel will remain on duty. If you’re trying to catch a break from the heat, select outdoor city-owned pools will be open.

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Take a look at what’s open in San Antonio on Friday, July 3 and Independence Day:

Grocers and retail stores

open Friday, July 3, but stores will be closed Independence Day. Costco warehouses will beFriday, July 3, but stores will beIndependence Day.

open both days. H-E-B will beboth days.

open Friday, July 3, and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Independence Day. IKEA will beFriday, July 3,andfrom 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Independence Day.

open Friday and open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for plus members and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for club members Independence Day. Sam’s Club : Sam’s Club will beFriday andfrom 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for plus members and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for club members Independence Day.

open both days. Walmart will beboth days.

Below is the holiday schedule for Friday, July 3, which was released by the City of San Antonio:

Police and fire

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

General services

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 5-11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street city-operated garages and lots)

For a list of pools and hours, click here for hours of operation and locations

City parks and trails will be open

McFarlin Tennis Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Waste collection & drop off

Garbage, recycling and organics will have normal collections all week.

Curbside brush and bulky items will have normal collections all week.

Facilities & administrative offices

Mixed schedule

Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be open Friday, July 3, and closed Independence Day

All Bulky Waste drop-off centers and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Road, Rigsby and Culebra) will be open Friday, July 3 and closed Independence Day

World Heritage Center will be open Friday, July 3 and closed Independence Day

Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations will be open Friday, July 3 and closed Independence Day

Animal Care Services Lobby and adoption center will be open Friday, July 3 and closed Independence Day

Open

Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center



La Villita and Market Square shops



Spanish Governors Palace



Alamodome box office

Closed

All Pre-K 4 SA Centers and Corporate Offices



The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office



City of San Antonio Community Centers, adult and senior centers, the Atanacio Garcia Natatorium, Fairchild Recreation Center, the Barrera Community Fitness Center and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex



All Metro Health clinics and offices



San Antonio Municipal Court



SAPD’s administration and records section



SAFD administrative offices



Head Start administrative offices, school district site and Early Head Start Centers



All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers



Senior Nutrition Sites



Willie Velasquez Center (including Financial Empowerment Center, VITA free tax preparation and Utility Assistance Program)



Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers



Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services



City of San Antonio Street Outreach



City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team



Our City Cares



NXT LEVEL Youth Opportunity Center



Carver Community Cultural Center



Alamodome Executive Offices



La Villita and Market Square administrative offices



Parking Division Administration offices



Solid Waste Management administrative offices



Development Services Department



Economic Development Department



Office of Historic Preservation



Office of Innovation



Planning Department



Neighborhood and Housing Services



Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records



Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas



Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square

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