LIST: What’s open, closed on July 3 and the Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday officially marks the Fourth of July, but some city offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Most municipal offices will be closed, but police, EMS and fire personnel will remain on duty. If you’re trying to catch a break from the heat, select outdoor city-owned pools will be open.
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Take a look at what’s open in San Antonio on Friday, July 3 and Independence Day:
Grocers and retail stores
- Costco warehouses will be open Friday, July 3, but stores will be closed Independence Day.
- H-E-B will be open both days.
- IKEA will be open Friday, July 3, and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Independence Day.
- Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club will be open Friday and open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for plus members and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for club members Independence Day.
- Walmart will be open both days.
Below is the holiday schedule for Friday, July 3, which was released by the City of San Antonio:
Police and fire
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
General services
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 5-11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street city-operated garages and lots)
- For a list of pools and hours, click here for hours of operation and locations.
- City parks and trails will be open
- McFarlin Tennis Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Waste collection & drop off
- Garbage, recycling and organics will have normal collections all week.
- Curbside brush and bulky items will have normal collections all week.
Facilities & administrative offices
Mixed schedule
- Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be open Friday, July 3, and closed Independence Day
- All Bulky Waste drop-off centers and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Road, Rigsby and Culebra) will be open Friday, July 3 and closed Independence Day
- World Heritage Center will be open Friday, July 3 and closed Independence Day
- Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations will be open Friday, July 3 and closed Independence Day
- Animal Care Services Lobby and adoption center will be open Friday, July 3 and closed Independence Day
Open
- Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- Spanish Governors Palace
- Alamodome box office
Closed
- All Pre-K 4 SA Centers and Corporate Offices
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, adult and senior centers, the Atanacio Garcia Natatorium, Fairchild Recreation Center, the Barrera Community Fitness Center and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex
- All Metro Health clinics and offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- SAPD’s administration and records section
- SAFD administrative offices
- Head Start administrative offices, school district site and Early Head Start Centers
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites
- Willie Velasquez Center (including Financial Empowerment Center, VITA free tax preparation and Utility Assistance Program)
- Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services
- City of San Antonio Street Outreach
- City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team
- Our City Cares
- NXT LEVEL Youth Opportunity Center
- Carver Community Cultural Center
- Alamodome Executive Offices
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices
- Parking Division Administration offices
- Solid Waste Management administrative offices
- Development Services Department
- Economic Development Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Office of Innovation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
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