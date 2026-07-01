Events to celebrate Fourth of July, honor flood victims in Hill Country

With the Fourth of July approaching, a bunch of events taking place in the Hill Country will honor the lives lost in last year’s floods as well as celebrate America’s 250th birthday.
Whether you’re looking to be uplifted or watch fireworks light up the Texas skies, there may be an event for you to attend.
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Below is a list of events available to attend:
- Unity of the Hill Country: Weekend of Hope & Healing: The event takes place from July 3-5 at Unity of the Hill Country, which is located at 1016 Jefferson Street in Kerrville. The three-day event is designed to provide a welcoming space where people can “honor memories, acknowledge loss, celebrate resilience, and find support alongside others who continue to navigate the emotional impact of the flood.”
- Hill Country Flood Memorial Wall Dedication: The special ceremony takes place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3. The event honors families affected by the floods. RSVP’s can be emailed to bcwnav@hotmail.com.
- Arcadia Live’s Faith & Fellowship Concert: The free, family-friendly event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Louise Hays Park. The event includes performances from Southern Oaks Church and Caleb & Kelsey.
- Kerr Pets Alive! Remembrance: Kerrville Pets Alive! is planning a remembrance event to honor the animals lost in the floods. The event takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at 2102 Memorial Boulevard in Kerrville.
- Comfort 4th of July Celebration: The day begins at 9:30 a.m. with the children’s bicycle parade, followed by the beloved small-town Independence Day Parade through Comfort’s Historic District. The rest of the celebrations continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Comfort Park.
- Kerr County Memorial Cross: The public is invited to attend a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, at the newly installed memorial cross at Flat Rock Park, which is located at 3840 E. Riverside Drive in Kerrville. The ceremony will honor those lost in the floods.
- Kerrville’s Fourth on the River: The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at 202 Thompson Drive in Kerrville. Attendees can expect various activities, from live performances to festive games. Fireworks are the main event at 9:45 p.m.
- Symphony of the Hills Concert Remembrance & Resilience: The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at the Cailloux Theater, located at 910 Main Street in Kerrville. The music program includes selections focused on remembrance and patriotic pieces.
- July 4th Drone Show: After the fireworks at Louise Hays Park on July 4, a drone show will take place from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is a tribute to first responders and a celebration of America’s 250th birthday.
- Center Point VFD: From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 4, there will be a moment of silence and prayer at the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department (548 Kelly Street East) to honor those lost in the floods, those grieving and community members who have volunteered to help.
- Kerrville Memorial Walk: In a news release, the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation announced a memorial walk for those lost in the floods. The walk begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, at the Buc-ee’s in Temple and proceeds through multiple areas before ending on Monday, July 13, in Kerrville.
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