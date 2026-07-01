🎆 Where to celebrate Fourth of July in San Antonio, surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – As the nation marks its 250th anniversary, San Antonio and surrounding communities are hosting several Independence Day events, ranging from free celebrations downtown to ticketed shows across the region.

While Independence Day falls on Saturday this year, many events are getting a head start, with some places celebrating beginning as early as July 1.

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Check out the places where you can celebrate America’s 250th birthday:

All-American Picnic Cruise & Fireworks Viewing Party Cruise: Go Rio Cruises will celebrate the Fourth of July with an interactive cruise that highlights San Antonio’s place in America’s 250th year story from July 2-4. On July 4, a festive firework viewing party will also take place, featuring live DJ entertainment, photo ops and more. To purchase tickets and more information, click Go Rio Cruises will celebrate the Fourth of July with an interactive cruise that highlights San Antonio’s place in America’s 250th year story from July 2-4. On July 4, a festive firework viewing party will also take place, featuring live DJ entertainment, photo ops and more. To purchase tickets and more information, click here

New Braunfels’ Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular: The city will host Independence Day festivities at Landa Park on July 4, with events beginning at 6 p.m. and a fireworks show starting around 9:15 p.m. Click The city will host Independence Day festivities at Landa Park on July 4, with events beginning at 6 p.m. and a fireworks show starting around 9:15 p.m. Click here for more details.

Floresville Freedom Fest: The City of Floresville will host musical performances and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at the Floresville Event Center, with festivities running from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Click The City of Floresville will host musical performances and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at the Floresville Event Center, with festivities running from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Click here for more details.

Fourth of July Artisan Show: Shop and discover from a diverse range of handmade goods, including pottery, woodwork, jewelry and more from July 3-6 along the Shop and discover from a diverse range of handmade goods, including pottery, woodwork, jewelry and more from July 3-6 along the River Walk

Fourth of July in Boerne: The city will host several events on July 4, including a flag run 5K at 8 a.m. at Main Plaza, a Black Rifle Independence Day Block Party starting at 4 p.m. in downtown and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. at Boerne City Park. To view a full list of celebrations, click The city will host several events on July 4, including a flag run 5K at 8 a.m. at Main Plaza, a Black Rifle Independence Day Block Party starting at 4 p.m. in downtown and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. at Boerne City Park. To view a full list of celebrations, click here

Fourth of July Celebration: The free, family-friendly event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on July 4 at Mission County Park. The celebration will include live music, carnival rides, food and more. Plus, families can catch the drone and fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. More details can be found The free, family-friendly event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on July 4 at Mission County Park. The celebration will include live music, carnival rides, food and more. Plus, families can catch the drone and fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. More details can be found here

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at SeaWorld San Antonio: The park will host a The park will host a fireworks show over Bayside Lake starting at 9:30 p.m. on July 3 and 4. The show can be viewed from locations around the lake and throughout the park. The event is included with standard park admission.

Fourth of July Fun at Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa: The resort will host a Fourth of July lineup from July 1-6. An exclusive fireworks display for resort guests will also take place. To check out a full list of other events at the resort, click The resort will host a Fourth of July lineup from July 1-6. An exclusive fireworks display for resort guests will also take place. To check out a full list of other events at the resort, click here

Fourth of July Jubilee: The City of Schertz’s 50th annual celebration will expand into a two-day event this year, coinciding with America’s 250th anniversary. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. July 3 at Pickrell Park with carnival rides, activities and a live performance by Josh Abbott Band. The celebration continues July 4 with a 5K and a downtown parade beginning at 11 a.m. at Thulemeyer Park, followed by live music at 6 p.m., an expanded fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. and a historic plane flyover courtesy of the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing. More details can be found The City of Schertz’s 50th annual celebration will expand into a two-day event this year, coinciding with America’s 250th anniversary. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. July 3 at Pickrell Park with carnival rides, activities and a live performance by Josh Abbott Band. The celebration continues July 4 with a 5K and a downtown parade beginning at 11 a.m. at Thulemeyer Park, followed by live music at 6 p.m., an expanded fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. and a historic plane flyover courtesy of the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing. More details can be found here

Fredericksburg Fourth of July: The City of Fredericksburg will be hosting several different, free events throughout the Fourth of July weekend, including a parade at 10 a.m. and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. A full list of events can be viewed The City of Fredericksburg will be hosting several different, free events throughout the Fourth of July weekend, including a parade at 10 a.m. and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. A full list of events can be viewed here

Independence Day at The Alamo: The Alamo’s Living History team will offer free, family-friendly activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4 at The Alamo’s Living History team will offer free, family-friendly activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4 at Alamo Plaza . Activities include a patriotic flag lesson, a children’s drill-and-march lesson and a battle drum program.

Old-Fashioned 4th Parade: The City of Castroville will host a free, family-friendly parade at 9 a.m. on July 4 in downtown. More details can be found The City of Castroville will host a free, family-friendly parade at 9 a.m. on July 4 in downtown. More details can be found here

San Antonio’s official Fourth of July Celebration: The free, family-friendly event will take place from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Woodlawn Lake Park. The celebration will include live music and carnival rides, concluding with a drone light show and fireworks display at 9 p.m. For more details on the Fourth of July celebration, click The free, family-friendly event will take place from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Woodlawn Lake Park. The celebration will include live music and carnival rides, concluding with a drone light show and fireworks display at 9 p.m. For more details on the Fourth of July celebration, click here

Stars & Stripes on Houston Street: The celebration brings a full day of music, food and patriotic festivities to downtown San Antonio on July 4, culminating at Civic Park at Hemisfair, with free admission for the parade, food and music festival and fireworks. A downtown 5K kicks off the day at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Independence Day Parade down Houston Street and the first-ever Stars & Stripes Food & Music Festival at Civic Park at Hemisfair, both beginning at 10 a.m. The day concludes with the Downtown Spectacular at 9 p.m. Click The celebration brings a full day of music, food and patriotic festivities to downtown San Antonio on July 4, culminating at Civic Park at Hemisfair, with free admission for the parade, food and music festival and fireworks. A downtown 5K kicks off the day at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Independence Day Parade down Houston Street and the first-ever Stars & Stripes Food & Music Festival at Civic Park at Hemisfair, both beginning at 10 a.m. The day concludes with the Downtown Spectacular at 9 p.m. Click here for more details.

Star Spangled Nights at Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The park will host a Fourth of July The park will host a Fourth of July fireworks celebration from July 3-5, which will include a addition to a 360-degree fireworks display and patriotic music throughout the park.

Windcrest Fourth of July Parade: The city will host its annual Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. on July 4 at Windcrest City Hall, 8601 Midcrown Dr. Free hot dogs and a ‘Race the Radar’ contest will take place after the parade. More details can be found The city will host its annual Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. on July 4 at Windcrest City Hall, 8601 Midcrown Dr. Free hot dogs and a ‘Race the Radar’ contest will take place after the parade. More details can be found here

This list will be updated as more places announce celebrations.

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