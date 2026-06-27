More rain this year helps firework retailers ahead of holiday

SAN ANTONIO – After years of drought conditions, Texans will have more fireworks options to choose from this Fourth of July thanks to one major factor: rain.

Months of above average rainfall have significantly improved drought conditions across the region, allowing fireworks retailers to once again sell all legally permitted fireworks ahead of the 250th commemoration of our nation.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority, 2026 has been the rainiest start to a year in more than a decade. We’ve received more than 22 inches of rain so far this year, nearly seven inches above normal for this point in the year.

Those wetter conditions have reduced drought severity across Bexar County and lowered the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, to 81.

The KBDI is used under Texas law to help determine whether restrictions should be placed on the sale of certain fireworks during periods of increased wildfire risk.

When drought conditions worsen and the index climbs, counties can prohibit the sale of specific fireworks, including bottle rockets and other rocket-type fireworks.

This year, however, improved conditions mean those restrictions are no longer in place.

“We’re so grateful that the rain has made it so that we can sell all kinds of items, including the rockets,” said Celina Montoya with Alamo Fireworks. “Bottle rockets are one of our favorites, but they’re also some that can be particularly dangerous during drought season.”

Montoya said many customers are unaware that weather conditions play a direct role in what fireworks retailers can legally sell.

“It’s actually part of Texas state law,” Montoya added. “As a business owner, we keep track of what that index looks like from county to county just to make sure things are safe and sane.”

Although retailers have continued offering a wide variety of fireworks during previous years, Montoya said drought restrictions limited some of the more popular products available to customers, including firework rockets.

“There are times where we can’t sell all of the items that are available, but there’s still so many other fireworks at our disposal that people can use to celebrate,” Montoya said. “Folks always find an opportunity to celebrate.”

Despite the improved drought conditions, fireworks safety remains a priority.

Retailers recommend purchasing fireworks only from licensed sellers, keeping a water source nearby while using fireworks, soaking used fireworks before disposal and never pointing fireworks at people, vehicles or structures.

Fireworks are also illegal to discharge within San Antonio city limits and many other incorporated cities. Residents should check local ordinances before using fireworks during the holiday.

Alamo Fireworks will sell items to customers during this holiday season until July 5.

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