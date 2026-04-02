San Antonio flag company helping America celebrate 250 years of pride, patriotism

SAN ANTONIO – As America prepares to celebrate 250 years, one San Antonio company is helping the country show its pride — one flag at a time.

Dixie Flag & Banner Company has been hand-making flags for nearly seven decades.

Residents can spot the business from miles away on Interstate 35 because of the giant American flag flying outside.

But the company does much more than sell flags.

The business was founded in 1958 by World War II veteran Henry P. Van de Putte, who started sewing flags inside his family’s home.

“It is a privilege,” said Vanessa Van de Putte, president and CEO of Dixie Flag. “It definitely is, to be part of not just the San Antonio story, but also the American story.”

Van de Putte said the company’s roots are humble.

“Our sewing room was my dad’s bedroom. He was 8 years old at the time,” she said.

Over the years, the family business has grown from a small house operation into a San Antonio landmark.

Today, Dixie Flag employs 36 people, including 13 in production. One of those employees is Josie Sanchez, who has worked at the company for 40 years.

“I saw them grow up here, all the kids, and I knew Mr. Van de Putte when he was young,” Sanchez said.

Despite the company’s growth, much of the work is still done by hand.

“We’ve got old Singer sewing machines, and everything is done almost more like a custom shop rather than a mass production facility,” Van de Putte said.

The company creates everything from sports flags and rodeo banners to Fiesta flags and American flags.

Its work has reached far beyond San Antonio.

Dixie Flag says U.S. flags flown during the last seven presidential inaugurations were made inside its building.

The company is now preparing for one of its busiest times of year — the stretch between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

With America’s 250th birthday approaching, Van de Putte said this year feels especially meaningful.

“It’s a time for us to really unite, and what better way for us unite than under a United States flag,” she said.

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