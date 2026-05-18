Northside ISD student assaulted off campus; 3 suspects arrested, SAPD says

Three separate law enforcement agencies are investigating what led up to the off-campus assault of a Stevens High School student on Monday, May 16, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Three separate law enforcement agencies are investigating what led up to the off-campus assault of a Stevens High School student on Monday.

San Antonio police officers were dispatched on a call just after 3:30 p.m. at a convenience store in the 9800 block of Potranco Road, which is near Stevens High School.

A Northside Independent School District spokesperson told KSAT that a Stevens High School student was the victim of the off-campus assault.

According to San Antonio police, the student was approached by three suspects, who demanded the student give them his belongings. When the student told them he didn’t have anything to give, officers said he was pistol-whipped before the suspects fled the scene.

SAPD, with the assistance of Northside ISD police officers and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), tracked down the suspects to a nearby apartment complex and took them into custody.

A Northside ISD Police Department patrol vehicle. (KSAT)

An SAPD sergeant on scene told KSAT that the suspects are not Northside ISD students. The student did not suffer any serious injuries, the department said.

Stevens High School and Murnin Elementary School “were temporarily placed on a secure status while law enforcement worked to resolve the situation,” the NISD spokesperson said in a statement.

San Antonio police said it is investigating the incident as a robbery. The department’s investigation is ongoing.

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