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KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga, John Paul Barajas to join Spurs fans ahead of Western Conference finals opener

KSAT will livestream the excitement at 7 p.m. Monday

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

John Paul Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga and John Paul Barajas will join Spurs fans at watch parties Monday ahead of the Western Conference finals opener.

At 7 p.m., Ernie will be live from The Rock at La Cantera, while John Paul will be at the Frost Bank Center.

The excitement will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

The Spurs and Thunder are facing off for a spot in the NBA Finals. Tipoff for Game 1 is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Spurs advanced to the Western Conference finals on Friday for the first time since 2017 after defeating the Timberwolves 139-109 in Game 6.

More Spurs coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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