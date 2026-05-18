KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga, John Paul Barajas to join Spurs fans ahead of Western Conference finals opener KSAT will livestream the excitement at 7 p.m. Monday Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga and John Paul Barajas will join Spurs fans at watch parties Monday ahead of the Western Conference finals opener.
At 7 p.m., Ernie will be live from The Rock at La Cantera, while John Paul will be at the Frost Bank Center.
The excitement will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus . Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.
The Spurs and Thunder are facing off for a spot in the NBA Finals. Tipoff for Game 1 is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City.
The Spurs
advanced to the Western Conference finals on Friday for the first time since 2017 after defeating the Timberwolves 139-109 in Game 6. More Spurs coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Ernie Zuniga headshot
Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is an anchor/reporter at KSAT.
John Paul Barajas headshot
John Paul Barajas is an anchor/reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.
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