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What is Cyclospora cayetanensis? CDC reports parasite causing stomach illness across US, including Texas
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Local News

What is Cyclospora cayetanensis? CDC reports parasite causing stomach illness across US, including Texas

CDC and San Antonio Metro Health offer some ways to help reduce the chances of infection

Pachatta Pope, Reporter

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

A parasite is causing hundreds of cases of serious stomach and intestinal illness across several states, including Texas, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The parasite is Cyclospora cayetanensis, which is microscopic, but the infection’s symptoms can be more obvious.

The infection spreads when people ingest contaminated food or water.

Produce has been linked to many of the reported cases, the CDC said.

The CDC said Cyclospora can contaminate fruits, vegetables and water through human fecal matter.

Infection begins when contaminated produce or water is swallowed.

The CDC is reporting at least 145 cases in 17 states, including Texas. No deaths have been reported, but 20 people have been hospitalized.

San Antonio Metro Health said it is aware of the outbreak, but no cases have been reported in San Antonio at this time. There is no evidence yet of a common link connecting the confirmed cases, according to health officials.

Health officials said the outbreak is a reminder to take the following precautions:

  • Wash produce before eating, cutting or cooking
  • Wash hands with soap and water before and after handling raw fruits and vegetables. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer does not work.
  • Avoid swallowing water during recreation, including at splash pads.

Metro Health also said people with diarrhea should avoid public pools.

The most common symptom is severe diarrhea, described as profuse or explosive. Other symptoms can include stomach cramps, bloating, increased gas and nausea.

Many people with healthy immune systems recover without treatment, but the infection can last from a few days to a month or longer, according to the CDC.

If you are concerned, talk with your doctor about possible treatment options.

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