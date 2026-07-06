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New Sam's Club coming to far West Side by late 2027, filing shows

The club will be located in the 3000 block of West Loop 1604 South

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - SAM'S CLUB (via StackCommerce)

SAN ANTONIO – A new Sam’s Club is projected to open on the city’s far West Side by late 2027, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

The 166,000-squre-foot project was registered Thursday and will be located at 3007 West Loop 1604 South, which is located near Kriewald Road.

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The estimated cost to build the membership warehouse club is $24 million, according to the filing.

San Antonio currently has six Sam’s Club locations. Here is where to find them:

  • 5565 De Zavala Road
  • 12349 N. Interstate 35
  • 2530 Marshall Road
  • 5055 Northwest Loop 410
  • 3239 Goliad Road
  • 3150 SW Military Drive

Construction for the new Sam’s Club is expected to begin on Nov. 30, 2026, with completion slated for Nov. 8, 2027.

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