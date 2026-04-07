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Layne’s Chicken Fingers plans construction for new restaurant in Leon Valley

The estimated completion date for the restaurant is Aug. 31, 2026

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Layne's Chicken Fingers to open in the 7200 block of Bandera Road. (Courtesy of Layne's Chicken Fingers)

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Construction on a new Layne’s Chicken Fingers located in Leon Valley is scheduled to start next month, according to the Texas Department Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

The restaurant will be located at 7249 Bandera Road, which is near Eckhert Road and just down the street from John Marshall High School.

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The estimated construction completion date for the restaurant is Aug. 31, 2026, the TDLR filing shows. The 2,884-square foot project will also cost approximately $300,000.

According to the filing, the construction involves “partial demolition and remodel of existing restaurant.”

Another Layne’s Chicken Fingers restaurant, according to a separate TDLR filing, is planned along State Highway 46 in Seguin.

Currently, there are no Layne’s Chicken Fingers in the San Antonio area, but a San Marcos location opened last year. Most of its restaurants are located in the Dallas or Houston areas.

In addition to chicken fingers, Layne’s also serves crinkle-cut fries, a signature dipping sauce, chicken sandwiches, grilled chicken wraps and more.

The restaurant was founded in 1994 in College Station by its former owner Mike Layne.

More recent restaurant coverage on KSAT:

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