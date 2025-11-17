Skip to main content
Local News

Layne’s Chicken Fingers to open San Antonio area location in 2026

The restaurant will be located along State Highway 46

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Layne's Chicken Fingers. (Courtesy of Layne's Chicken Fingers)

SEGUIN, Texas – A College Station-based restaurant that specializes in chicken fingers is soon coming to the San Antonio area.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers is set to open a Seguin location in May of next year, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Registration filing.

The filing stated that the restaurant will be located along State Highway 46. The estimated cost for the construction is approximately $1,600,000.

In a news release last week, Layne’s Chicken Fingers said it reached a 44-unit franchise agreement with a real estate and restaurant developer to expand in West Texas, San Antonio and the Coastal Bend.

The news release did not mention anything further on a San Antonio location, aside from the expansion aspirations.

In addition to chicken fingers, Layne’s is also known for its crinkle-cut fries, a signature dipping sauce, chicken sandwiches, grilled chicken wraps, plus more.

The restaurant was founded in 1994 in AggieLand by its former owner, Mike Layne.

