Layne’s Chicken Fingers to open San Antonio area location in 2026

SEGUIN, Texas – A College Station-based restaurant that specializes in chicken fingers is soon coming to the San Antonio area.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers is set to open a Seguin location in May of next year, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Registration filing.

The filing stated that the restaurant will be located along State Highway 46. The estimated cost for the construction is approximately $1,600,000.

In a news release last week, Layne’s Chicken Fingers said it reached a 44-unit franchise agreement with a real estate and restaurant developer to expand in West Texas, San Antonio and the Coastal Bend.

The news release did not mention anything further on a San Antonio location, aside from the expansion aspirations.

In addition to chicken fingers, Layne’s is also known for its crinkle-cut fries, a signature dipping sauce, chicken sandwiches, grilled chicken wraps, plus more.

The restaurant was founded in 1994 in AggieLand by its former owner, Mike Layne.

