Barbecue joint announces imminent closure of East Side restaurant in social media post

SAN ANTONIO – A barbecue joint has announced that it will permanently close its East Side restaurant in approximately 30 to 90 days.

Potbelli BBQ Owner Terrence Russell said that although the restaurant’s East Commerce Street location is bound to close, they will continue to provide catering services.

“We’re still going to be popping the barbecue, just not the restaurant,” Russell said. “We’re going to shut that down completely.”

Russell did not clearly specify the reason for the closure. However, he stated that his wife was in support of his decision.

“This was a decision that was made solely by me,” Russell said. “Spoke to my wife about it and we both agreed, it’s time. We’re going to let it go.”

After the closure, Russell shared plans to turn the restaurant’s social media pages into a platform where people can find recipes.

“We’re going to turn this page into a barbecue recipe channel,” he said. “I wanna get back to where I cook for fun.”

In the meantime, Russell said the restaurant will have a limited menu featuring brisket, sausage, and ribs, along with one to possibly two sides.

According to Russell, Potbelli BBQ’s East Commerce Street restaurant will remain open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

