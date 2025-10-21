Popular restaurant at The Rim announces closure after 10 years

Mash’d, known for comfort classics with bold flavors, will have its last day of business at the Rim on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

SAN ANTONIO – A popular restaurant at The Rim is closing its doors at the end of the month after 10 years of operation.

Mash’d, known for comfort classics with bold flavors, will have its last day of business at The Rim on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Recommended Videos

“We regret to inform you that after 10 years, Mash’d will be closing its doors at the Rim while we explore relocation options in San Antonio,” the team said in an Instagram post on Monday.

The restaurant will have a special brunch on Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26, ahead of its last day.

Read also: