Bandit BBQ & Burgers on North Side announces closure months after return

Bandit BBQ & Burgers had reopened in March 2025 at the previous location of Biff Buzby’s Backyard.

SAN ANTONIO – A North Side barbecue and burger joint has closed its doors.

Bandit BBQ & Burgers, formerly located in the 2700 block of Nacogdoches Road, announced its official closure on Monday.

Recommended Videos

The restaurant did not provide a specific reason for its immediate closure.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant said it had to close “due to a number of circumstances.”

“Month after month, we tried to fight for growth and to find a way forward, but we’ve reached a point where continuing is no longer possible,” the post stated.

The post went on to thank the customers who had supported the restaurant throughout their time in business.

“We are endlessly thankful to every single person who walked through our doors, ordered a plate of BBQ, enjoyed a night of live music, or supported us in ways big or small,” the post said.

According to the San Antonio Business Journal, the closure comes approximately seven months after the restaurant reopened following a nearly three-year hiatus.

Bandit BBQ & Burgers had reopened in March 2025 at the previous location of Biff Buzby’s Backyard.

More restaurant coverage on KSAT