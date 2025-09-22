New Tia’s Taco Hut coming to west Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Construction is underway for a new Tia’s Taco Hut restaurant in west Bexar County, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

The restaurant is planned to be located at 6032 Montgomery Road, which is outside of Loop 1604 off U.S. Highway 90, project details show.

Recommended Videos

The construction started last week, on Sept. 15, and is expected to finish on Oct. 31, 2025, the TDLR filing states. It’s expected to cost approximately $130,000.

According to Tia’s Taco Hut’s website, the Mexican restaurant has 12 locations in San Antonio and one in New Braunfels.

Tia’s Taco Hut’s menu features breakfast tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, nachos, tortas, burritos, tortilla soup, among other Mexican food staples.

More restaurant-related coverage on KSAT