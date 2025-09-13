Bill Miller Bar-B-Q flagship restaurant closes after decades in downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The iconic downtown Bill Miller Bar-B-Q commissary, which stood for decades on West César E. Chávez Boulevard and South Santa Rosa Avenue, has closed as of Friday.

The restaurant posted a sign on its door stating its last day of business at that location would be Sept. 12.

Recommended Videos

“We are so grateful for your loyal support and patronage over the years,” the sign read.

The sign encouraged customers to visit the Bill Miller location on 1030 East César E. Chávez Boulevard, near the Alamodome.

A Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing said a new two-story building to house the company’s new headquarters would be completed in September 2025. The location is 5330 State Highway 151.

The $60 million project is 335,000 square feet, according to the TDLR filing.