Adair Kitchen to replace former location of Jim’s Restaurant on Broadway Street

SAN ANTONIO – A new restaurant is set to revitalize a building north of downtown.

Adair Kitchen is coming to the former location of Jim’s Restaurant on Broadway Street near Hildebrand Avenue.

An Instagram post from Adair Concepts, the owner of Adair Kitchen, said the restaurant expects to open in the fall.

Adair Kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Its menu includes breakfast tacos, omelettes, biscuits, French toast, salads, soups, sandwiches, pasta and more.

The restaurant will also provide a happy hour from 3-6 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

According to the restaurant’s website, Adair Kitchen already has two locations. Both are in Houston.

Jim’s Restaurant had closed in March 2024 after 53 years of service. The building has been closed ever since.

