Nama Ramen restaurant announces closure after 10 years in business

SAN ANTONIO – A popular San Antonio sushi bar and Japanese ramen restaurant is closing its doors after 10 years of service.

In a social media post, Nama Ramen announced the restaurant’s closure on Monday.

“I struggle to find words to express my gratitude to all the guests that have support my dreams and goals this past decade,” the post stated. “Thank you for giving me that reality.”

Nama Ramen is located on the Northwest Side at 6526 Babcock Road.

The social media post stated that the restaurant will close at the end of September or until it runs out of supplies.

“Nama is coming to an end, but I promise this isn’t the last y’all will hear from me,” the post stated.

