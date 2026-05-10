Woman arrested after man suffers life-threatening injuries in South Side stabbing, SAPD says The woman was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police say Police lights (Storyblocks) SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 66-year-old man on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The stabbing happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Art Wall Way.
According to police, officers were told that the man and a separate witness were having a physical altercation.
SAPD said the woman, 48, stepped in and allegedly stabbed the man with a “sharp item.” The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the woman was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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