Woman arrested after man suffers life-threatening injuries in South Side stabbing, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 66-year-old man on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The stabbing happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Art Wall Way.

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According to police, officers were told that the man and a separate witness were having a physical altercation.

SAPD said the woman, 48, stepped in and allegedly stabbed the man with a “sharp item.” The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

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