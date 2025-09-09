Pearl restaurant named among 50 best restaurants in US by New York Times

SAN ANTONIO – The New York Times released its list of the 50 best restaurants in the U.S. on Tuesday, and a San Antonio restaurant earned a nod on the list.

Isidore, a steakhouse inside the Pullman Market at the Pearl, was chosen for its food, which the newspaper described as “wild and unfettered.”

The New York Times continued its praise by describing and hyping up the taste of three of their food options: the mesquite beans, wagyu steak and yuba.

“Mesquite beans are cooked down to a syrup and whipped with butter to make a sweet condiment that dazzles whatever it touches,” the newspaper said.

In terms of the restaurant’s waygu steak and yuba, the story described its meat selection as “sumptuous as you’d expect” and said their yuba looks like “ethereal ravioli and tastes like heaven.”

Isidore was the only San Antonio eatery chosen and was one of four places that made the list in Texas.

This latest accolade is the second time that Isidore has received recognition from a major publication. In March, Texas Monthly named them among the best new restaurants in 2025, as Isidore cracked a top 10 list.

