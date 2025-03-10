San Antonio restaurants land on Texas Monthly’s best new restaurants in 2025 list

SAN ANTONIO – Two restaurants at the Pullman Market in downtown San Antonio landed a spot on the Texas Monthly’s list of the best new restaurants in 2025, according to a press release.

Isidore and Mezquite were the only San Antonio restaurants featured on the list.

The release said Isidore earned the No. 8 spot on Texas’s Best New Restaurants of 2025, while Mezquite filled out the list at No. 10.

Texas Monthly described Isidore as “part chophouse, part avant-garde food lab” and said it “displays a daring creativity not often seen in the River City.”

Run by chefs Jorge Hernandez, Danny Parada and Ian Lanphear, the release mentioned that Isidore celebrates the bounty of Texas with an ever-changing menu that showcases the best of each season, and the décor and strong wine menu add to Isidore’s appeal.

Mezquite, however, highlights the Sonoran region with a menu that is “concise, with lighter fare such as crispy tuna tostadas and beautiful aguachiles,” the release said.

The restaurant is led by Ian Corral, who recently unveiled a new menu concentrating on dinner service.

The release said Mezquite also offers Tortillas y Mas, cart service and a large selection of Mexican wines.

Guests can look forward to savoring a variety of dishes featured by Texas Monthly as well as new, refined meals, according to the release.

For more information on Isidore and Mezquite, click here.

