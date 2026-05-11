West Side argument ends after suspect runs over man with vehicle, SAPD says Officers say the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries SAN ANTONIO – A suspect fled the scene after running over and pinning another man against a vehicle on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.
The incident happened just after 6 a.m. Monday in the 7400 block of West Military Drive, located near Marbach Road.
SAPD said there was an argument between the two men at the location.
The altercation ended after one of the men ran over the other with a vehicle, pinning him against a car, police stated.
The victim was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to SAPD.
Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.
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Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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