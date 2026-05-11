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Local News

West Side argument ends after suspect runs over man with vehicle, SAPD says

Officers say the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect fled the scene after running over and pinning another man against a vehicle on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. Monday in the 7400 block of West Military Drive, located near Marbach Road.

SAPD said there was an argument between the two men at the location.

The altercation ended after one of the men ran over the other with a vehicle, pinning him against a car, police stated.

The victim was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to SAPD.

Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.

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