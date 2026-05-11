KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of storms in San Antonio area

Take a look at some of the photos from the overnight storms shared on KSAT Connect.

SAN ANTONIO – Loud storms rolled through the San Antonio area late Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing a sufficient amount of rainfall.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, the rainfall totals were highest around Bandera and the Stinson Municipal Airport.

Recommended Videos

>> Click here for the latest forecast

KSAT viewers shared photos and videos of the explosive storms from the North Side, the West Side, Medina Valley and other areas.

San Antonio’s next best chance to receive some more rainfall does not come until next weekend. Take a look at some of the submissions to KSAT Connect below!

K Brannon Lots of rain & wind - Eeeegads! I can hardly wait to check the rain gauge! 9 hours ago 0 Far West Side

Karissa O'Connor and 1604 area 9 hours ago 0 Uptown Central

QUICK WEATHER LINKS