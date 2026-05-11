KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of storms in San Antonio area
Rainfall totals were highest around Bandera, Stinson Municipal Airport
SAN ANTONIO – Loud storms rolled through the San Antonio area late Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing a sufficient amount of rainfall.
According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, the rainfall totals were highest around Bandera and the Stinson Municipal Airport.
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KSAT viewers shared photos and videos of the explosive storms from the North Side, the West Side, Medina Valley and other areas.
San Antonio’s next best chance to receive some more rainfall does not come until next weekend. Take a look at some of the submissions to KSAT Connect below!
K Brannon
Lots of rain & wind - Eeeegads! I can hardly wait to check the rain gauge!
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