Skip to main content
Clear icon
67º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Man shot in head during argument on South Side, police say
Rainfall totals and what to expect this week
2 passengers test positive for hantavirus as a third shows symptoms after cruise ship evacuation
Wembanyama gets ejected early in Spurs-Wolves Game 4 for elbowing Reid and drawing a Flagrant 2 foul
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
6 found dead inside railroad boxcar, Laredo police say
Map: Emergency road closures in San Antonio, Bexar County, Hill Country and Texas
3 arrested in connection with Northwest Side mail theft investigation, SAPD says
Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar faces removal attempt following federal fraud indictment

Local News

KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of storms in San Antonio area

Rainfall totals were highest around Bandera, Stinson Municipal Airport

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Take a look at some of the photos from the overnight storms shared on KSAT Connect. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Loud storms rolled through the San Antonio area late Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing a sufficient amount of rainfall.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, the rainfall totals were highest around Bandera and the Stinson Municipal Airport.

Recommended Videos

>> Click here for the latest forecast

KSAT viewers shared photos and videos of the explosive storms from the North Side, the West Side, Medina Valley and other areas.

San Antonio’s next best chance to receive some more rainfall does not come until next weekend. Take a look at some of the submissions to KSAT Connect below!

What a good show
R.Morales1810

What a good show

0
Far West Side
Light show
Big Artie

Light show

0
Stinson Airport Vicinity
K Brannon

Lots of rain & wind - Eeeegads! I can hardly wait to check the rain gauge!

0
Far West Side
Captured this before the winds and rains had me retreat back inside.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Captured this before the winds and rains had me retreat back inside.

0
Stone Oak
Karissa

O'Connor and 1604 area

0
Uptown Central
Lightning strikes the Tower of the Americas downtown San Antonio May 10th, 2026. Photo by Aidan De Leon, @deleons_shots.
8d47c371-2a0d-4ac5-bb88-c6312e0921fe

Lightning strikes the Tower of the Americas downtown San Antonio May 10th, 2026. Photo by Aidan De Leon, @deleons_shots.

0
Hemisfair
1/2" in 20 mins!

1/2" in 20 mins!

0
Uvalde

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...