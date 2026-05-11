Cavender’s moves into former Saks Off 5th space after bankruptcy forces closures

The western retailer is confirmed to be taking over the former site of an off-price retailer.

SAN ANTONIO – Cavender’s Boot City, a western wear and cowboy boots outfitter based in Tyler, is taking over the former Saks Off 5th storefront at The Rim.

Gregory Ix, executive vice president of leasing at Big V Property Group, the owner and manager of the Northwest Side retail center, said that Cavender’s is slated to open later this year. CoStar reported in March that Cavender’s had bid $750,000 for two Off 5th leases — one in San Antonio and another in Cypress.

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The Saks Off 5th at 5819 Worth Parkway announced its plans to close in February after New York-based Saks Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at the start of the year, prompting the closure of over 50 of its off-price storefronts.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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