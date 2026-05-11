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Local News

Cavender’s moves into former Saks Off 5th space after bankruptcy forces closures

Amber Serio, San Antonio Business Journal

The western retailer is confirmed to be taking over the former site of an off-price retailer. (Susan Ellis | MBJ via SABJ)

SAN ANTONIO – Cavender’s Boot City, a western wear and cowboy boots outfitter based in Tyler, is taking over the former Saks Off 5th storefront at The Rim.

Gregory Ix, executive vice president of leasing at Big V Property Group, the owner and manager of the Northwest Side retail center, said that Cavender’s is slated to open later this year. CoStar reported in March that Cavender’s had bid $750,000 for two Off 5th leases — one in San Antonio and another in Cypress.

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The Saks Off 5th at 5819 Worth Parkway announced its plans to close in February after New York-based Saks Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at the start of the year, prompting the closure of over 50 of its off-price storefronts.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

More SABJ coverage on KSAT:

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