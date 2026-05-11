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Rainfall totals and what to expect this week
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Weather

Rainfall totals and what to expect this week

A quieter pattern takes over, with warm temperatures

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rainfall totals over the last 24 hours (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • LOUD OVERNIGHT: The storms were loud, but rainfall totals weren’t huge
  • QUIET TODAY: Clearing skies, warm afternoon
  • NEXT RAIN CHANCE?: Not until the weekend

FORECAST

RAINFALL

A late Spurs game and loud storms = lack of sleep for a lot of us. While we did see a few downed tree limbs and power outages, it was mostly just good rainfall. Here’s a look at area totals.

Rainfall totals over the last 24 hours (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TODAY

Skies will clear and temperatures will climb into the 80s. Expect a quiet afternoon.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

REST OF THE WEEK

We’ve hit a lull in the pattern. Don’t expect much until things gets more active by the weekend. Even then, only small, isolated chances for rain are in the forecast.

That said, it’s also important to keep in mind that late May is often San Antonio’s most active stretch. There is more hope for rain down the line!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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