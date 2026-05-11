Rainfall totals and what to expect this week A quieter pattern takes over, with warm temperatures Rainfall totals over the last 24 hours (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS LOUD OVERNIGHT: The storms were loud, but rainfall totals weren’t huge QUIET TODAY: Clearing skies, warm afternoon NEXT RAIN CHANCE?: Not until the weekend FORECAST RAINFALL
A late Spurs game and loud storms = lack of sleep for a lot of us. While we did see a few downed tree limbs and power outages, it was mostly just good rainfall. Here’s a look at area totals.
Rainfall totals over the last 24 hours (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) TODAY
Skies will clear and temperatures will climb into the 80s. Expect a quiet afternoon.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) REST OF THE WEEK
We’ve hit a lull in the pattern. Don’t expect much until things gets more active by the weekend. Even then, only small, isolated chances for rain are in the forecast.
That said, it’s also important to keep in mind that late May is often San Antonio’s most active stretch. There is more hope for rain down the line!
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
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