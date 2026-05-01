San Antonio scores new indoor sports and entertainment venue

Taroko Sports plans to open its largest U.S. entertainment venue in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Taroko Sports is expanding its U.S. footprint and plans to develop its largest American venue in San Antonio.

The 31,000-square-foot indoor sports and entertainment center is slated for a site at Park North and will feature an array of attractions, including batting cages, pitching mounds, HitTrax swing suites, bowling and arcade games.

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The venue will also include dining space featuring high-end American cuisine and private party suites.

Taroko USA, the U.S. arm of Taiwan-based TRK Corp., opened its first U.S. venue in Katy last spring.

In addition to the 20,000-square-foot facility, the company operates venues in Mesa and Chandler, Arizona. It’s had its eye on San Antonio for some time.

“Since we made the jump to the U.S., it’s always been a spot we wanted to tap into. Now, we’re finally following through,” Taroko Sports’ Paul Ponzio told SABJ.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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