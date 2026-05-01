Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
76º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SCHEDULE: Spurs at home to start second round of playoffs
Off & on showers/storms tonight and Friday
Do you also have $21K waiting for you? Texas has more than $492M in unclaimed property for Bexar County
Driver in critical condition following 3-vehicle crash on Southwest Side, SAPD says
Free outdoor films under the moon are back at South Side theater
Timberwolves or Nuggets? Spurs await next opponent ahead of Western Conference semifinals
Spurs announce second-round playoff ticket sales, fan experiences for home games
Chief of staff for Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones resigns
Camp Mystic won’t reopen this summer, withdraws its application to renew license

Local News

San Antonio scores new indoor sports and entertainment venue

The new center is slated for a high-traffic area and will be the company’s largest in the U.S. when it opens.

W. Scott Bailey, San Antonio Business Journal

Taroko Sports plans to open its largest U.S. entertainment venue in San Antonio. (Taroko via SABJ)

SAN ANTONIO – Taroko Sports is expanding its U.S. footprint and plans to develop its largest American venue in San Antonio.

The 31,000-square-foot indoor sports and entertainment center is slated for a site at Park North and will feature an array of attractions, including batting cages, pitching mounds, HitTrax swing suites, bowling and arcade games.

Recommended Videos

The venue will also include dining space featuring high-end American cuisine and private party suites.

Taroko USA, the U.S. arm of Taiwan-based TRK Corp., opened its first U.S. venue in Katy last spring.

In addition to the 20,000-square-foot facility, the company operates venues in Mesa and Chandler, Arizona. It’s had its eye on San Antonio for some time.

“Since we made the jump to the U.S., it’s always been a spot we wanted to tap into. Now, we’re finally following through,” Taroko Sports’ Paul Ponzio told SABJ.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

More recent SABJ coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...