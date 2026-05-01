Pickup Lines: Radio legend Elizabeth Ruiz reflects on decades in San Antonio media, music and resilience

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features San Antonio Radio Hall of Fame inductee Elizabeth Ruiz.

Known to many as “Bitsy,” Ruiz grew up surrounded by music on the city’s South and West sides, never imagining the path that would lead her into broadcasting, performance and a lasting impact on local media.

Ruiz, a graduate of Kennedy High School, was raised in a musical household where both of her parents played piano by ear, and her father also played accordion. That early exposure helped shape her love for music, though her initial goal was more specific.

“I just wanted to be in the band so I could be a twirler,” Ruiz said, recalling her school days.

She later attended Trinity University and went on to teach at Burbank High School before discovering a new passion through classes in radio, television and film. What began as a summer project quickly turned into a calling.

“I got hooked,” Ruiz said.

Still, like many aspiring journalists, Ruiz needed to balance passion with practicality. She worked to make a living while pursuing opportunities in media, eventually finding her way into San Antonio’s radio scene during a time when few women — especially Latinas — held roles in broadcasting.

“There weren’t hardly any women in the business, and Latinas? Are you kidding me?” she said.

Her break came in part due to coverage opportunities tied to future San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros. Ruiz initially turned down an offer at KTSA but reconsidered when she was asked to cover City Hall during Cisneros’ campaign.

That decision helped launch a career that included working alongside radio personality Sonny Melendrez, where Ruiz became a familiar voice to listeners across the region.

Beyond journalism, Ruiz also explored her musical side. She performed disco music with a band called Infinity and even opened for Peaches & Herb, known for hits like “Reunited.” She recalled singing songs made famous by Donna Summer while wearing spandex on stage.

“It was so much fun,” she said.

Her career brought her face-to-face with major figures and moments, including covering visits to San Antonio in the 1980s from global figures like Prince Charles and even reporting on the Pope — an assignment she initially felt unworthy of but ultimately embraced as part of her role as a journalist.

Ruiz’s journey also included performing at Carnegie Hall, a milestone few achieve.

In January 2025, Ruiz survived a serious crash involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 in Selma. She described being struck, spun across lanes and hit again before coming to a stop near a concrete median.

Despite the traumatic experience, Ruiz continues to reflect on her life with gratitude and humor, maintaining the same energy that carried her through decades in media, music and education.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Elizabeth Ruiz in the video player above.

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Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.