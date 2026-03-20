Pickup Lines: Former San Antonio mayor opens up about new memoir, public service and future plans

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features former San Antonio mayor and author Ron Nirenberg. He sat down with KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga to discuss his upcoming memoir, “Nirenberg: The Education of a Texas Public Servant,” set to be released in the coming weeks.

The book took more than a year to write and came together during Nirenberg’s final months in office. In it, he reflects on his time leading the city, the role of faith in his life and the personal experiences that shaped him.

One of the most emotional moments in the memoir details the loss of his newborn daughter, Sophia, in 2007 — a tragedy Nirenberg says profoundly influenced his perspective on life and public service.

“It was cathartic,” Nirenberg said during the interview. “It’s not something we talk about, but it is such a formative experience.”

Nirenberg also shared how becoming a father and experiencing profound loss helped shape his sense of purpose and commitment to public service.

The former mayor said his faith and spirituality have played a significant role throughout his life and career — even if he rarely discusses it publicly.

“I realized while writing how central faith and spirituality have been in my life,” Nirenberg said.

Now out of City Hall, Nirenberg said he occasionally misses the ability to directly solve problems for the community but believes it was the right time to step aside and allow new leadership to emerge.

“I miss the people,” he said. “You miss being able to directly affect an issue and solve a problem.”

Looking ahead, Nirenberg is considering his next chapter in public service. He recently won the Democratic primary for Bexar County judge ahead of the general election this coming November.

Despite uncertainty about the future, Nirenberg said his motivation remains the same.

“My heart is still in public service,” he said.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Ron Nirenberg in the video player above.

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Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.