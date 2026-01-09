Pickup Lines: Tommy Calvert talks leadership, public service and his brush with Hollywood

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, who has represented Precinct 4 since 2014.

He grew up on San Antonio’s East Side near Martin Luther King Drive — an upbringing he says immersed him early in civic engagement and community leadership.

“Right at the top of Freedom Bridge where the Martin Luther King March starts every year, a little pink house. And you know it was great to be kind of a community son,” Calvert said. “I had a lot of community moms and dads who were watching me as Dad took me to neighborhood association meetings and different civil rights meetings, and so yeah, I was raised really in on the East Side but in a lot of ways all around town, too.”

Calvert recalled attending neighborhood association meetings, civil rights gatherings and City Hall alongside his father, witnessing influential city leaders in action, including Henry Cisneros, Lila Cockrell and the late Henry B. González.

Education played a defining role in his path. Calvert attended St. Luke’s Episcopal School and St. Mary’s Hall, where he developed a passion for public speaking, debate and international issues.

That interest led him to Tufts University in Boston, where he majored in international relations and economics and competed nationally in debate.

At just 21 years old, Calvert was recruited to lead the American Anti-Slavery Group, becoming one of the youngest heads of a national human rights organization. His work helped secure the first $50 million in federal funding dedicated to combating human trafficking.

He later served as a technical consultant for major television shows including “Law & Order” and “CSI,” advising writers and producers on accurately portraying trafficking cases.

Calvert eventually returned home to San Antonio and entered local politics. Today, he is the longest-tenured current member of the Bexar County Commissioners Court.

“I always thought I’d run for state rep or something when I was younger but being a commissioner where you can work on all federal and state and local, you can just kind of slide in between and you’re in the background in a way, doing things that people may not even know you’re doing,” Calvert said. “It’s a really, I mean, every sector of my precinct, I grew up in, right? So, I’m a homeboy in all from the southeast and the northeast of downtown that I represent where my grandma lives. So, you know, I just feel very at home.”

Looking ahead, Calvert hinted at future plans that may include additional education, travel focused on democracy and human rights, and possibly a book or documentary reflecting on his life and career.

“I will work on a Netflix series about my life and politics. That will come,” Calvert said. “I’m pretty certain that I will have some really great scripts, and I’ll go back into that at the right time.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Tommy Calvert in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.