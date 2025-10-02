Pickup Lines: Dr. Lorraine Pulido reflects on journey from East L.A. to Harlandale ISD Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features Dr. Lorraine Pulido, the director of communications for the San Antonio Independent School District.

Pulido was born and raised in the barrio of East Los Angeles and eventually moved to the Alamo City in her middle school years.

Pulido said that at the time, she was not thrilled about relocating to Texas.

“I was not thrilled because when you’re little, you’re like, oh, my best friend from fifth grade. You know, what am I going to do? But once we got here, you know, we adjusted quickly,” Pulido said.

“My parents selected a place on the South Side, and we felt like it was almost a replica of East L.A.,” said Pulido. “As far as the culture, the community and the food. You know, the climate was a big adjustment, obviously, because it’s hotter here.”

Pulido later attended Harlandale High School. She took honors classes and was very active in school. Then, in Pulido’s junior year, she became pregnant.

“I had my daughter the first week of my senior year in high school, and I didn’t want to miss any classes because I had dual college credit classes. I had AP honors course classes, and I didn’t want to miss school,” Pulido recalled. “So luckily, I have my daughter on a Saturday, and then I stayed in the hospital Sunday, and then Monday was a holiday, Labor Day holiday. So, I went back to school on Tuesday.”

When Pulido graduated from Harlandale High School, she went on to earn degrees from two Ivy League colleges before returning to San Antonio to pursue a career in public relations.

Pulido also taught journalism and public relations at the college level for years. She is a member of the Harlandale Independent School District Hall of Fame and the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Pulido in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.