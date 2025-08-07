Pickup Lines: Bexar County Juvenile District Court judge reflects on childhood, military service and helping kids

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features Bexar County Juvenile District Court Judge William “Cruz” Shaw. Since 2022, he has presided over the 436th District Court. He was born and raised in Houston by a single mom. He admitted to being a troublemaker as a kid, but went to college and played baseball at Texas Southern.

Shaw has presided over recent high-profile cases involving local teenagers. He talked about the tough decisions he has to make behind the bench.

“What makes the juvenile system different than the adult system is very rehabilitative. So that’s always in the back of my mind,” he said. “How do I get this kid back on the right track? How do we give them different options? And unlike the adult side, there’s more players involved. So, it’s not just the DA and defense attorney. You got parents, you have counselors, you have juvenile probation officers. You have everyone giving their insight. So, it was like a plan put together about all these parties, and I just either okay it or I don’t okay it, depending on what the recommendations are.”

Shaw became an attorney after a stint in the Navy Reserves and was appointed to the bench during his first term as District 2 city councilman a few years ago.

He recalled the phone call he received from his mentor, asking him to become an associate judge.

“In my mind, I already made my mind. Like, I’m gone... I got a real opportunity to really do some good in our neighborhoods, our communities... (I) swung for the fence and ended up doing it,”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Judge William “Cruz” Shaw in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.