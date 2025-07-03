Pickup Lines: Sports reporter and ring announcer Carolina Teague on barriers, working in the ring

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features Carolina Teague. She grew up on the South Side of Chicago during the heyday of Michael Jordan and the Bulls’ NBA dynasty, before moving to San Antonio as a teenager.

By the time she was a senior at Judson High School, Teague was pregnant with her first child.

Teague ultimately juggled that with her passion for sports and eventually went on to host sports talk shows, podcasts and has made a name for herself locally and around the country as a wrestling ring announcer and reporter.

Teague also covers the Spurs and stays busy behind the scenes in TV production, even working with WWE superstar Booker T.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.