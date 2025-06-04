Pickup Lines: Chef Johnny Hernandez

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez.

Hernandez was born and raised in San Antonio and got his first taste of cooking and catering with his father, who spoke no English and had a 2nd-grade education.

Hernandez took breakfast tacos from his dad’s kitchen and would sell or barter them at his elementary school.

He later attended the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in New York City and then cooked for celebrities and world dignitaries at a well-known Las Vegas resort.

Eventually, home was calling, and Hernandez returned to San Antonio to start his own catering business, along with La Gloria and other properties.

Today, he is actively working to transform La Villita and its culinary scene as we know it.

Later this summer, Hernandez will embark on a cross-country road trip that will culminate with him marrying his longtime girlfriend.

