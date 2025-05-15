Skip to main content
Pickup Lines: San Antonio mayoral candidate Rolando Pablos

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga visits with Rolando Pablos, who moved to El Paso as a teenager, learned English by memorizing the Pledge of Allegiance, and has five college degrees

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

SAN ANTONIOFind more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

The latest Pickup Lines segment features San Antonio mayoral candidate Rolando Pablos.

Born in Mexico, he moved to El Paso during his teenage years, where he attended high school and began to embrace a new culture.

As a child, he learned English by memorizing the Pledge of Allegiance. He has since earned five college degrees, but this is his first time running for office.

He is also a devoted father to a teenage daughter with Down syndrome.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

