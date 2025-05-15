Pickup Lines: San Antonio mayoral candidate Rolando Pablos

SAN ANTONIO – Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

The latest Pickup Lines segment features San Antonio mayoral candidate Rolando Pablos.

>> Watch Pickup Lines with Gina Ortiz Jones here

Born in Mexico, he moved to El Paso during his teenage years, where he attended high school and began to embrace a new culture.

As a child, he learned English by memorizing the Pledge of Allegiance. He has since earned five college degrees, but this is his first time running for office.

He is also a devoted father to a teenage daughter with Down syndrome.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Rolando Pablos in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.