Skip to main content
Clear icon
72º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Pickup Lines: KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey opens up about motherhood and a personal struggle

Sarah is a talented musician and even sings in Spanish

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Tags: Pickup Lines, KSAT Team

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey.

She is a Clark High School graduate and struggled for years with hearing loss until KSAT stepped in to help her after she was hired almost eight years ago.

Sarah is a talented musician and even sings in Spanish.

In this episode, she also opens up about an ongoing struggle she deals with, despite being on live television five days a week.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Sarah in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.

New episodes are hosted every week.

Read more Pickup Lines segments here.

Also, be sure to follow Zuniga on his KSAT Ernie Zuniga Facebook page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ernie Zuniga headshot

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

email

facebook

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS