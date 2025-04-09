Pickup Lines: KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey opens up about motherhood and a personal struggle

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey.

She is a Clark High School graduate and struggled for years with hearing loss until KSAT stepped in to help her after she was hired almost eight years ago.

Sarah is a talented musician and even sings in Spanish.

In this episode, she also opens up about an ongoing struggle she deals with, despite being on live television five days a week.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Sarah in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.

New episodes are hosted every week.

Read more Pickup Lines segments here.

Also, be sure to follow Zuniga on his KSAT Ernie Zuniga Facebook page.