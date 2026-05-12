Affidavit: 4 accused of stealing $16K+ worth of items at Ulta Beauty stores across Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Four women were arrested in connection with a series of thefts at Ulta Beauty stores across Bexar County that spanned nearly a year, according to arrest affidavits.

The following women were each charged with organized retail theft between $2,500 and $30,000, a third-degree felony, court records show:

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Estrella Angelica Beltran, 22

Virginia Ann Maldonado, 25

Blanca Marie Maldonado, 25

Roxanne Alicia Isaac, 22

All four are accused of stealing more than $16,400 worth of items at the beauty stores. The women operated in pairs, groups of three or all together, according to the affidavits.

Surveillance video captured the women concealing items in purses, clothing and a child’s backpack across multiple locations before leaving without paying, according to the court documents.

Isaac and Beltran are accused of being involved in the first theft, which happened on March 15, 2025, at an Ulta Beauty in the 8200 block of Texas State Highway 151. The total loss from the first theft was $7,295, according to the documents.

On Nov. 29, 2025, Isaac and Beltran returned to the same store. The total loss from that theft was $2,901, court documents show.

All four were captured on surveillance video at the Ulta Beauty in the 5300 block of West Loop 1604 North on Dec. 19, 2025. The affidavits state the total loss from that theft was $4,126.

On Jan. 2, Beltran, Virginia Maldonado and Blanca Maldonado entered the Ulta Beauty store in the 700 block of Interstate 10, where they concealed items before leaving without paying, resulting in a total loss of $2,110, the affidavits state.

Investigators used facial recognition software and surveillance video to identify the women, the affidavits state.

Bexar County court records show all four women have since bonded out of jail.

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