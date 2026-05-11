What we know about the 6 people found dead in a Laredo boxcar, another found near Bexar County railroad

Bodies were found inside a boxcar at Port Laredo Intermodal Terminal on Sunday (left) and along railroad tracks in southwest Bexar County on Monday (right).

LAREDO, Texas – Two of the six people found dead inside a shipping container Sunday in Laredo have been identified, according to the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A seventh body was discovered along railroad tracks in southwest Bexar County on Monday, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who is a Mexican resident believed to be connected to those found in Laredo.

The female victim was identified as a 29-year-old Mexican national, according to a Webb County news release, while one of the male victims was a 27-year-old from Honduras.

One of the male victims also appears to be a teenager, the Webb County Medical Examiner said, though he has not yet been identified.

Six of the bodies were discovered just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday during a rail yard inspection in the northern part of town.

Hyperthermia was determined to be the cause of death of the female victim, the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office said, and it is likely the cause of death for the entire group, though formal investigations remain pending.

Salazar said his office believes the train originated in Del Rio and had a door open to allow people to load in before the train split, with half going to Houston and half going to Laredo.

The medical examiner said she believes the “individuals originated from Mexico and Honduras.” The office said it is working closely with the Mexican Consulate to facilitate communication with the families of the deceased.

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