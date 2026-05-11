Stepmother sentenced to 20 years in death of 12-year-old boy after years of delays

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – More than four years after a 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside his father’s San Antonio home, the case’s final chapter was written on Monday.

Judge Joel Perez sentenced Kapri Cheatom, 31, to 20 years in prison after rejecting her request for deferred adjudication in connection with Danilo’s death.

The 20-year sentence is the maximum, per a plea deal.

Prosecutors said Danilo Coles died Feb. 6, 2022, after suffering severe physical abuse at the hands of his father — Derrick Coles — and Cheatom.

Danilo Coles. (Courtesy, Pamela Allen)

Danilo moved to San Antonio about a month before his death after the grandmother, who had been caring for him, died.

The case faced years of delays and courtroom setbacks before both defendants were ultimately convicted.

Three months after Danilo’s death, charges against Cheatom were dismissed.

The case then stalled for nearly a year before questions emerged about why no indictment had been filed. In August 2023, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said a technical error caused the delay. Cheatom and Coles were eventually indicted in September 2023.

In October 2025, Coles was convicted and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Cheatom’s defense attorney argued her failure was not stopping the abuse. Prosecutor Willem VanZeben, however, said she actively participated in it.

“She (Cheatom) was striking Danilo,” VanZeben told the court. “She admits to striking him five times."

Prosecutors also argued Danilo had no one else advocating for him.

“We looked everywhere we could to find anyone who could come in here and speak for Danilo, or somebody who knew or interacted with him when he was alive, and there is no one,” VanZeben said in court. “The only people he had in the world was Derrick (Coles) and Kapri. Derrick killed him, and Kapri encouraged him every step of the way.”

Before sentencing Cheatom, Perez said the extent of Danilo’s injuries made it impossible for someone in the home not to recognize the abuse.

“The injuries to this child are too extensive to not have noticed, to not have known, to not have done something about it,” Perez said. “You failed to protect this 12-year-old boy.”

Cheatom will receive credit for time served and will be eligible for parole after serving half of her sentence.

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