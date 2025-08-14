Father convicted on 5 of 6 charges in 12-year-old son’s death following years of delays

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – More than three years after the death of a 12-year-old boy, his father was found guilty on five of six charges in the trial over whether he caused injuries to the child.

Derrick Coles was convicted on most of his charges Thursday of causing serious bodily injury to a child. One of Coles’ charges was waived.

Prosecutors accused Coles of abusing his son, Danilo, so severely that the boy did not survive.

Danilo was beaten and burned by his parents in February 2022, with injuries covering his body.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his cause of death as rhabdomyolysis — a breakdown of muscle tissue caused by extreme exertion.

During the proceedings, jurors heard testimony from an emergency room physician who treated the child.

The doctor described finding skin hanging from the child’s body, ligature marks and numerous other injuries. Prosecutors displayed graphic photos during the medical testimony.

The doctor who treated Danilo testified that his condition was dire before he arrived at the emergency room.

“When EMS found him, he was in full cardiac arrest. He was not breathing, not breathing spontaneously,” said Dr. Kevin King, the emergency room physician. “He did not have any evidence of heart activity. They got his heart restarted on their way to the hospital.”

The charge of injury to a child is a first-degree felony, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Coles was found guilty on that charge.

Kapri Cheatom, who is also charged in the case but is being tried separately, appeared in court Tuesday morning for a status hearing on her own charges. Perez said a hearing on her motions would take place after Coles’ trial concludes.

Coles’ sentencing date is not yet known.

