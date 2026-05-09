Ronnie Suarez named Rey Feo for Fiesta 2027 Fiesta 2027 is scheduled for April 15-25 SAN ANTONIO – The Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation and Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation announced Friday that Ronnie Suarez will be the next Rey Feo.
Suarez will follow in the footsteps of 2026 Rey Feo,
Danny Oliva.
“This highly anticipated announcement marks the beginning of a new reign rooted in scholarship, leadership, cultural pride, and community impact,” according to a news release.
Since 1947, the Rey Feo Foundation’s mission has been to raise scholarship funds for students across San Antonio.
Fiesta, the biggest party of the year in the Alamo City, is scheduled for April 15-25, 2027. Over 11 days, there will be dozens of festivals and events, such as Fiesta’s signature parades. Read also:
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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