Ronnie Suarez named Rey Feo for Fiesta 2027

SAN ANTONIO – The Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation and Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation announced Friday that Ronnie Suarez will be the next Rey Feo.

Suarez will follow in the footsteps of 2026 Rey Feo, Danny Oliva.

“This highly anticipated announcement marks the beginning of a new reign rooted in scholarship, leadership, cultural pride, and community impact,” according to a news release.

Since 1947, the Rey Feo Foundation’s mission has been to raise scholarship funds for students across San Antonio.

Fiesta, the biggest party of the year in the Alamo City, is scheduled for April 15-25, 2027. Over 11 days, there will be dozens of festivals and events, such as Fiesta’s signature parades.

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