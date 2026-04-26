WATCH: Couple ties the knot during Fiesta Flambeau Parade in downtown San Antonio The couple was surrounded by the sounds of Fiesta, family, friends and hundreds of parade-goers SAN ANTONIO – A couple tied the knot during the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Saturday night in San Antonio, turning a once-a-year parade into a once-in-a-lifetime moment.
As the illuminating floats were getting ready to roll through downtown, Joann and Oscar Mermea stepped into the spotlight — surrounded by family, friends, and hundreds of parade-goers.
With the sounds of Fiesta all around them, the couple said “I do,” and plenty of people stopped to celebrate.
No word yet on where they are headed for a honeymoon, but for one night, they had all of downtown San Antonio as their reception.
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About the Authors Madalynn Lambert headshot
Madalynn Lambert is a Reporter at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.
Alyssa Medina headshot
A San Antonio native currently in her dream job as the executive producer behind KSAT special programming like Fiesta parades, Dia De Los Muertos and the Rodeo special.
When she's not prepping for these productions, she's helping run KSAT's social media channels.
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