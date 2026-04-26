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WATCH: 2026 Fiesta Flambeau Parade in downtown San Antonio
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WATCH: Couple ties the knot during Fiesta Flambeau Parade in downtown San Antonio

The couple was surrounded by the sounds of Fiesta, family, friends and hundreds of parade-goers

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Alyssa Medina, Creative Services Digital Producer

Rick Medina, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A couple tied the knot during the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Saturday night in San Antonio, turning a once-a-year parade into a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

As the illuminating floats were getting ready to roll through downtown, Joann and Oscar Mermea stepped into the spotlight — surrounded by family, friends, and hundreds of parade-goers.

With the sounds of Fiesta all around them, the couple said “I do,” and plenty of people stopped to celebrate.

No word yet on where they are headed for a honeymoon, but for one night, they had all of downtown San Antonio as their reception.

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