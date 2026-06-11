Rain chances jump up starting Sunday, peak late Monday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOT & HUMID TODAY: Heat index near 100°

WEEKEND: Isolated rain Saturday, better odds on Sunday

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Heavy rain, street flooding possible

FORECAST

TODAY & FRIDAY

As it has been, patchy sprinkles or drizzle will be possible this morning. Skies will slowly become partly cloudy and temperatures will rise into the 90s. Heat index values are forecast to peak near 100° during the afternoon. While a stray downpour can’t be ruled out, most of us will stay dry. Expect a repeat of this on Friday.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND

A surge of deep moisture will arrive on Saturday. This will help produce isolated downpours in the afternoon hours (20%). Temperatures return to the 90s.

Sunday, the atmosphere becomes saturated. This will allow for downpours to become more widespread (40%). These downpours will produce heavy rainfall for some.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MONDAY & TUESDAY

These are days we’ll be monitoring closely. By Monday, the entire atmosphere will be saturated with moisture. A weak front will shift into the area during the day Monday, helping to wring out all of that moisture. Widespread heavy downpours are expected (60%). This will continue into Monday night and potentially into the first half of Tuesday. Street flooding is a concern during this timeframe.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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