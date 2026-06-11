Rain chances jump up starting Sunday, peak late Monday

WEEKEND: Isolated rain Saturday, better odds on Sunday
MONDAY-TUESDAY: Heavy rain, street flooding possible
FORECAST
TODAY & FRIDAY
As it has been, patchy sprinkles or drizzle will be possible this morning. Skies will slowly become partly cloudy and temperatures will rise into the 90s. Heat index values are forecast to peak near 100° during the afternoon. While a stray downpour can’t be ruled out, most of us will stay dry. Expect a repeat of this on Friday.
WEEKEND
A surge of deep moisture will arrive on Saturday. This will help produce isolated downpours in the afternoon hours (20%). Temperatures return to the 90s.
Sunday, the atmosphere becomes saturated. This will allow for downpours to become more widespread (40%). These downpours will produce heavy rainfall for some.
MONDAY & TUESDAY
These are days we’ll be monitoring closely. By Monday, the entire atmosphere will be saturated with moisture. A weak front will shift into the area during the day Monday, helping to wring out all of that moisture. Widespread heavy downpours are expected (60%). This will continue into Monday night and potentially into the first half of Tuesday. Street flooding is a concern during this timeframe.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.