New Rey Feo for Fiesta 2026 set to be announced Friday

The Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation and Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation are set to announce the new Rey Feo for Fiesta 2026 on Friday morning.

A press conference for the announcement will happen this morning at 10:30.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Since 1947, Rey Feo, Fiesta’s “People’s King,” has led a city-wide initiative to raise scholarship funds for local youth. Over $11 million in scholarships has been awarded to over 8,000 students since the initiative began.

Reina de la Feria de las Flores 2026 and Reina Linda 2026 will also be announced at the press conference today.