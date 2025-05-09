Skip to main content
New Rey Feo for Fiesta 2026 set to be announced Friday

Press conference for the announcement will happen this morning at 10:30; livestream available below

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Fiesta, Rey Feo, San Antonio
The Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation and Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation are set to announce the new Rey Feo for Fiesta 2026 on Friday morning.

A press conference for the announcement will happen this morning at 10:30.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Since 1947, Rey Feo, Fiesta’s “People’s King,” has led a city-wide initiative to raise scholarship funds for local youth. Over $11 million in scholarships has been awarded to over 8,000 students since the initiative began.

Reina de la Feria de las Flores 2026 and Reina Linda 2026 will also be announced at the press conference today.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Halee Powers headshot

Halee Powers is a KSAT producer primarily focused on digital newscasts and events.

email

Ernie Zuniga headshot

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

email

facebook

