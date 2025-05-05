📸 Photos: 2025 Battle of Flowers parade

SAN ANTONIO – The 134th annual Battle of Flowers parade drew thousands to downtown San Antonio last week.

Watch the full parade in the viewer above.

Scroll to see photos from the parade, and if you have any Fiesta photos you want us to share send them via KSAT Connect and we could use them on-air and online!

Thousands came to downtown San Antonio for the 134th Battle of Flowers Parade during Fiesta 2025. (KSAT 2025)

KSAT reporters and anchors took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Courtney Friedman and photojournalist Robert Samarron with a viewer before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Steve Spriester and Stephanie Serna took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Courtney Friedman took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

RJ Marquez and Azian Bermea report during the parade (KSAT 2025)

Courtney Friedman takes a photo with parade goers. (KSAT 2025)

RJ Marquez takes a photo with a viewer before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Stephanie Serna and Courtney Friedman took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Steve Spriester and Stephanie Serna took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Stephanie Serna takes a photo with a viewer before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

RJ Marquez takes a photo with a viewer before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

RJ Marquez, Courtney Friedman and Steve Spriester before the 2025 Battle of Flowers parade. (KSAT 2025)

A view inside the control room during the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Stephania Jimenez and Alejandra Becerra hosted the Spanish broadcast of the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Stephanie Serna, Courtney Friedman and RJ Marquez took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Steve Spriester takes photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

KSAT reporters and anchors took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Steve Spriester takes photos with viewers before the parade (KSAT 2025)

Courtney Friedman and RJ Marquez took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Steve Spriester, Stephanie Serna, Courtney Friedman and RJ Marquez took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Steve Spriester and Stephanie Serna during the brodacast of the 134th Battle of Flowers parade. (KSAT 2025)

Stephanie Serna, Courtney Friedman and RJ Marquez took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Steve Spriester, Stephanie Serna and RJ Marquez took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Steve Spriester and Stephanie Serna took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Courtney Friedman took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Courtney Friedman, Steve Spriester, Stephanie Serna and RJ Marquez, before the 2025 Battle of Flowers parade. (KSAT 2025)

Steve Spriester took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Courtney Friedman took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Steve Spriester took photos with viewers before the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Steve Spriester and Stephanie Serna host the English broadcast of the Battle of FLowers Parade (KSAT 2025)

Stephania Jimenez, David Hurtado and Alejandra Becerra worked on the Spanish broadcast of the parade. (KSAT 2025)

Technical director Patrick Alvarez, Director Jeff Saldana, Fiesta Executive Producer Alyssa Medrano and News Director Mario Orellana in the control room. (KSAT 2025)

