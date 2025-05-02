Skip to main content
📸 2025 Battle of Flowers Band Festival photo recap

More than 40 local high school bands participated in the 89th annual festival

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: Fiesta, Battle of Flowers Band Festival, Band Festival, Battle of Flowers, Things To Do
Battle of Flowers Band Festival (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025)

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of fans packed the Alamo Stadium for the 89th annual Battle of Flowers Band Festival on Thursday.

The program was cut short due to inclement weather, but all 41 schools were able to perform.

>> 🎊 Parades, food and more: Your guide to celebrating Fiesta 2025 in San Antonio

You can watch a preview from the featured bands in the player above.

Below are for photos from the event. If you want to share your photos with us, use KSAT Connect, and we may feature them on air and online!

