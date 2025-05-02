📸 2025 Battle of Flowers Band Festival photo recap
More than 40 local high school bands participated in the 89th annual festival
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of fans packed the Alamo Stadium for the 89th annual Battle of Flowers Band Festival on Thursday.
The program was cut short due to inclement weather, but all 41 schools were able to perform.
You can watch a preview from the featured bands in the player above.
Below are for photos from the event. If you want to share your photos with us, use KSAT Connect, and we may feature them on air and online!
